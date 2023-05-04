Middle Park inducts 10 students into National Honor Society

Ten Middle Park High School students became National Honor Society members at an induction ceremony April 27.

East Grand School District/ Ed Raegner

At an induction ceremony April 27, 10 Middle Park High School students became National Honor Society members. The students signed their names into the school’s NHS book that dates back to the 1960s, according to club sponsor Katherine Sagat.

Sagat wrote in an email that she and Jamie Neufeld, the other club sponsor, also shared the recommendations teachers wrote about the inductees at the ceremony.

The 10 new members are Kylee Boomer, Cassidy Davis, Matt Gosk, Dane Jensen, Alaina Mears, Isabel Mont, Olivia Niedzwiecki, Nicole Periolat, Lillie Raegner and Fletcher Van Horne.