Middle Park Medical Foundation raises more than $346,000 this year
2021 community donations total more than $63,000
Over several annual fundraisers in 2021, Middle Park Medical Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Middle Park Health, raised $346,648 for hospital improvements, scholarships and future projects.
The foundation’s BASH gala in June raised the most amount of any event this year, with $62,500 going toward scholarships and $187,500 for service and facilities expansion. Another $12,311 was raised through the Winter Fusion challenge, an online contest for self-propelled mileage and vertical elevation gain.
Kremmling’s Wellness Center received $3,000 for a new gym area from the Mustang Mile race. August’s BLAST Golf Tournament netted $81,337 for the Fraser campus Middle Park is working on.
Fred and Linda Milanovich of Grand Elk were some of the organization’s most generous donors, offering a match at the BASH gala and giving $54,000 to the Fraser project at the BLAST tournament.
Scholarships awarded to Grand County students and community members, as well as Middle Park Health employees, totaled $17,563.
Middle Park Medical Foundation also donated $18,195 to hospital employees impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.
Kremmling’s new campus received $20,853 from the foundation for top-of-the-line exam tables, while the foundation partnered with the Fraser Valley Lions Club to donate $7,349 for infusion rooms at the Granby and Kremmling campuses.
Next year’s BASH gala is scheduled for March 5 at the Headwaters Event Center, kicking off fundraising for 2022.
