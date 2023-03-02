Middle Park Nordic team ends season with wins￼

First place finisher Gray Barker with second place finisher Kyle Vogelbacher at the races in Steamboat Springs on Feb. 25, 2023.

courtesy photo

Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team ended its season Saturday on a positive note, with the men’s team taking first overall in the North Division Sprint Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Panther women took second.

“The season ended on a great note,” said Head Coach Dan Jamison. “Gray Barker finished first and Kyle Vogelbacher finished second in the sprint championships at Steamboat Saturday.”

For the women, Gabrielle Pellini placed fourth in a tough field. Other top Panther women — Annie Kunz, shoulder injury, and Haley Miller, illness — were not able to compete.

Eli Boomer, Andy Troccoli, Patrick Mccay and Alaina Morgan made it to the B bracket in the event and all finished in the top two spots in those brackets.

Teams competing in the sprint race were Middle Park, Steamboat Springs, Poudre Valley, Eagle Valley and Lake County.

Panthers retain Tour de Northern Colorado Trophy

As a result, the men’s team brought home the Tour de Northern Colorado Nordic Ski Trophy for first place (third year in a row) while the girls finished second to Poudre Valley.

The Steamboat boys and girls finished third in the Tour de Northern Colorado division.