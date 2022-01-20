Middle Park Nordic teams on top in second “Tour de Northern Colorado” race

Middle Park’s Dane Jensen, left, skis Saturday at the Steamboat Touring Center as part of the “Tour de Northern Colorado” series against Steamboat and Poudre Valley. Jensen finished third, helping the boys team to win first place overall.

Dan Jamison/Courtesy photo

Both Middle Park High School Nordic ski teams took first place in the second race of the “Tour de Northern Colorado” series against Steamboat and Poudre Valley.

Saturday at the Steamboat Touring Center, Gray Barker and Sylvia Brower powered their way to first place finishes in the boys and girls races, with times of 15 minutes 4 seconds and 17 minutes 56 seconds respectively.

Elizabeth Hammond had a strong second place finish (19:22) and Haley Miller finished 11th (21:30) to give the girls a first place team finish.

The boys team had five finishes in the top 10 to also finish first in the team standings. Dane Jensen won third with a 16:25 time, followed by Ewan Gallagher in fourth (16:51), Kyle Vogelbacher in sixth (17:23), and Kadin Starr in seventh (17:26).

The Nordic teams are both currently leading the race series of the North Division of the Colorado High School Nordic race season.

“The team continues to work hard in practices and have bonded well,” Coach Dan Jamison said. “They have fun and push each other during the intense practice sessions.”

The team will travel to the Gold Run course in Breckenridge on Friday for their first big challenge against all 14 teams in the Colorado high school state league.