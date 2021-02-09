Middle Park Nordic teams win Leadville classic

The Middle Park boys and girls cross-country ski teams finished first at the 2021 Coterie Classic on Sunday in Leadville by edging out Steamboat Springs and Poudre Valley.

In the girls race, Maggie Barker finished first overall in 27 minutes, 31 seconds. She was followed by Gabrielle Pellini (4th overall, 28:51) and Elizabeth Hammond (5th overall, 29:38).

Annie Kuhns (7th overall, 30:34), Ellen Osborne (10th overall, 31:28) and Sierra Jamison (24th overall, 35:14) rounded out the team.

In the boys race, Middle Park took second through fourth places overall with Ethan Callarman leading the pack in 23:29. Right behind him were Gray Barker (3rd overall, 23:43) and Kyle Vogelbacher (4th overall, 24:54).

With a deep team, Middle Park’s Ewan Gallagher finished seventh in 25:28 with Dane Jensen (10th, 25:39), Guy Granger (14th, 26:01), Andy Troccoli (17th, 27:00), Will Kuhns (19th, 27:23), Calvin Ciccarelli (30th, 31:26) and Jack Nesavara (42nd, 41:47) following.

EGMS competes in tough conditions

East Grand Middle School’s Nordic ski team competed in Leadville on Friday and managed to do well despite the cold and windy conditions.

For the girls, Peyton Fosha took third place overall (14:07) against the Summit County and Lake County teams. She was first for the Cubs.

Anna Lantermans also put in a strong performance for the girls, taking seventh place overall and skiing in second place for the team at 15:43.

For the boys, Kadin Starr was the top East Grand skier, taking second overall behind the first place Summit skier with a time of 13 minutes. The next East Grand skier was Adrien Brower, who came in ninth overall (14:51).

Other top skiers for the East Grand Middle School girls were Haley Miller (12th overall, 16:51), Georgia Harvey (15th overall, 17:07), Paige Vecchiarelli (17th overall, 18:43), Morgan Spiewak (19th overall, 18: 44), Riley Piller (22nd overall, 20:01), Sabra Forquer (24th overall, 24:24); Reese Avila (26th overall, 25:30) and Madison Geib (27th overall, 25:33).

Other top skiers for the boys were Jackson Pacocha (3th overall, 16:57), Keenan O’Connell (17th overall, 18:12), Nick Seufer (23rd overall, 19:41), Lewis Forquer (24th overall, 21:43), and Brecken Payne (25th overall, 23:20).

If COVID doesn’t cause a change in scheduling, the East Grand Middle School Nordic Ski Team should have its third and perhaps final race of the season Feb. 17 in Summit County.