 Middle Park Panthers celebrate win against Smoky Hill Buffaloes | SkyHiNews.com
Middle Park Panthers celebrate win against Smoky Hill Buffaloes

The Middle Park Panther's boys lacrosse team celebrated an 11-4 win against the Smoky Hill Buffaloes on April 3.
Amy Chamberlin/Courtesy Photo
Learn more about the Panther's junior players: Junior midfielder #9 Josh Kirwan
  • Theme song: "Family Ties" by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
  • Favorite college lacrosse team: Johns Hopkins
Junior faceoff/midfielder #1 Asher Michel
  • Theme song: "C Carter" by Cordae
  • Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver
Junior midfielder #20 Jack Lee
  • Theme song: "Bank" by Lil Baby
  • Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Utah
Junior defense #8 Tanner Schnurr
  • Theme song: "Dreams and nightmares" by Meek Mill
  • Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Massachusetts
Junior attack #10 Kasen Hofsetz
  • Theme song: "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani
  • Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Atlas

The Middle Park High School varsity lacrosse team remains undefeated this season. They celebrated wins on April 3 with the Middle Park boys defeating the 5A Smoky Hill Buffaloes 11-4, and the junior varsity game ending in a tie 4-4.

On April 7, the Panthers won 11-4 against the Rangeview Raiders.

The Panther’s first home game of the season will be on Friday, April 14, against Denver North. The varsity team will play at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity team will play at 6:15 p.m.

For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com.

