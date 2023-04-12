Middle Park Panthers celebrate win against Smoky Hill Buffaloes

The Middle Park Panther's boys lacrosse team celebrated an 11-4 win against the Smoky Hill Buffaloes on April 3.

Amy Chamberlin/Courtesy Photo

Learn more about the Panther's junior players: Junior midfielder #9 Josh Kirwan Theme song: "Family Ties" by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Favorite college lacrosse team: Johns Hopkins Junior faceoff/midfielder #1 Asher Michel Theme song: "C Carter" by Cordae

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver Junior midfielder #20 Jack Lee Theme song: "Bank" by Lil Baby

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Utah Junior defense #8 Tanner Schnurr Theme song: "Dreams and nightmares" by Meek Mill

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Massachusetts Junior attack #10 Kasen Hofsetz Theme song: "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani

Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Atlas

The Middle Park High School varsity lacrosse team remains undefeated this season. They celebrated wins on April 3 with the Middle Park boys defeating the 5A Smoky Hill Buffaloes 11-4, and the junior varsity game ending in a tie 4-4.

On April 7, the Panthers won 11-4 against the Rangeview Raiders.

The Panther’s first home game of the season will be on Friday, April 14, against Denver North. The varsity team will play at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity team will play at 6:15 p.m.

For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com .