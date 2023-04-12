Middle Park Panthers celebrate win against Smoky Hill Buffaloes
- Theme song: "Family Ties" by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Favorite college lacrosse team: Johns Hopkins
- Theme song: "C Carter" by Cordae
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver
- Theme song: "Bank" by Lil Baby
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Utah
- Theme song: "Dreams and nightmares" by Meek Mill
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Massachusetts
- Theme song: "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani
- Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Atlas
The Middle Park High School varsity lacrosse team remains undefeated this season. They celebrated wins on April 3 with the Middle Park boys defeating the 5A Smoky Hill Buffaloes 11-4, and the junior varsity game ending in a tie 4-4.
On April 7, the Panthers won 11-4 against the Rangeview Raiders.
The Panther’s first home game of the season will be on Friday, April 14, against Denver North. The varsity team will play at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity team will play at 6:15 p.m.
For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.