Middle Park ski teams earn podium finishes and team awards at state championships

Middle Park skiers pose with their trophy for finishing second in combined Alpine and Nordic skiing at the state championships.

Stephanie Niedzwiecki/Courtesy photo

Middle Park had 23 skiers represent the school at the Alpine and Nordic skiing state championships Feb. 16-17. Summit High School hosted the championships this year at Copper Mountain and the Frisco Nordic Center.

Skiers scored several podium finishes, with Olivia Neidzweicki placing second in the slalom and third in the giant slalom, helping her finish third in the Colorado Cup standings, which recognizes the skiers who succeeded in both of the Alpine disciplines throughout the season.

Neidzweicki also earned all-state honors in the slalom and giant slalom, while teammate Ashley Bailey joined her on the giant slalom all-state team.

Sebastian Wiser earned second place in the slalom at the state championships at Copper Mountain, while his teammate Garrett Gillest finished third. Combined with his fourth-place finish in the giant slalom, Gillest’s performance helped him clinch the boys Colorado Cup championship.

Gillest earned all-state honors in slalom and giant slalom, while Wiser claimed the distinction in the slalom.

As for Nordic skiing, Middle Park had two first-team all-state honorees, Sylvia Brower and Gray Barker. Brower finished second in the classic discipline and fourth in skate at the state championships at the Frisco Nordic Center, and Barker placed fourth in both disciplines.

Dane Jensen earned second-team all-state honors at the Nordic championships as well.

Middle Park’s boys Nordic team placed first in the final league standings, which totals points from all the season’s races. The girls Alpine team finished second for the giant slalom, and girls Nordic finished fourth in the league standings.

The Middle Park girls finished as the runners up to Battle Mountain in the team state championship, which combines points from all Alpine and Nordic disciplines. The boys finished third in the team state championship.

Micah Byrum, Emma Bellatty and Cambry Burke all skied the slalom and giant slalom races at state as well, while Maggie Bellatty and Rylie Riggs skied the slalom and Calvin Ciccarelli skied the giant slalom. The Nordic teams were also represented by Alaina Mears, Annie Kuhns, Gabrielle Pellini, Haley Miller, Andy Troccoli, Kyle Vogelbacher, Ewan Gallagher, Kadin Starr, Logan Walker and Eli Boomer.