Middle Park sponsors Truck or Treat event
Middle Park High School is sponsoring a trunk or treat event to replace Granby’s annual Trick or Treat Main Street, which was canceled due to the East Troublesome Fire.
The event will be 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Middle Park parking lot. There will be safety guidelines in place as approved by Public Health.
Events:
• Trunk or Treat: Students and community volunteers will be decorating their cars and passing out candy to trick or treaters around the high school parking lot.
• “Carved” Pumpkin Contest: Kids and families can bring pumpkin “submissions” to enter in a contest for prizes. Pumpkins must come pre-carved from home, and winners will be announced and prizes distributed.
• Costume Contests by age group: Too Cute to Spook (5 and under), Ghostest with the mostest (ages 6-10), and Give ‘em pumpkin to talk about (ages 10+).
• “Creep it Real” Activities: Kids perform dances and tasks for prizes.
Masks will be required, there may only be one family per car and students should arrive in staggered times. Last names starting with A-G can participate from 4-4:30 p.m., H-M from 4:30-5 p.m., N-S from 5-5:30 p.m., and T-Z and 5:30-6 p.m.
Children and families will rotate through the high school parking lot for the trunk-or-treat at designated times. At the end of that time, they can stop at the judging tables if desired.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User