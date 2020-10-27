Middle Park sponsors Truck or Treat event

Middle Park High School is sponsoring a trunk or treat event to replace Granby’s annual Trick or Treat Main Street, which was canceled due to the East Troublesome Fire.

The event will be 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Middle Park parking lot. There will be safety guidelines in place as approved by Public Health.

Events:

• Trunk or Treat: Students and community volunteers will be decorating their cars and passing out candy to trick or treaters around the high school parking lot.

• “Carved” Pumpkin Contest: Kids and families can bring pumpkin “submissions” to enter in a contest for prizes. Pumpkins must come pre-carved from home, and winners will be announced and prizes distributed.

• Costume Contests by age group: Too Cute to Spook (5 and under), Ghostest with the mostest (ages 6-10), and Give ‘em pumpkin to talk about (ages 10+).

• “Creep it Real” Activities: Kids perform dances and tasks for prizes.

Masks will be required, there may only be one family per car and students should arrive in staggered times. Last names starting with A-G can participate from 4-4:30 p.m., H-M from 4:30-5 p.m., N-S from 5-5:30 p.m., and T-Z and 5:30-6 p.m.

Children and families will rotate through the high school parking lot for the trunk-or-treat at designated times. At the end of that time, they can stop at the judging tables if desired.