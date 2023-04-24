Middle Park student selected as a 2023 Daniels Scholar

The Daniels Fund names Aida Hester, a senior at Middle Park High School, as one of its 2023 Daniels Scholars.

Cindy Rimmer/Courtesy photo

The Daniels Fund announced Aida Hester, a senior at Middle Park High School, as one of its 2023 Daniels Scholars on March 22. The 238 scholars from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming will receive a scholarship of up to $100,000.

The fund selects scholars each year based on criteria including strength of character, leadership potential and commitment to serving their communities. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming and meet academic and financial eligibility requirements.

“Aida feels that part of the decision was based on her strong desire to go to college and use her education to make an impact on her community,” Middle Park Principal Cindy Rimmer wrote in an email.

Hester will attend the University of Wyoming in the fall and double major in elementary education and agricultural business. Rimmer wrote that Hester also received a National Honor Society scholarship, among others.

To be selected as a scholar like Hester, students must go through a multistep application process that includes a general application, essay and references requirements for semi-finalists and interviews for finalists.

Rimmer included other staff’s impressions of Hester in an email, including basketball coach Sara Rector’s observation that Hester “is a hard worker who always rises to any challenge.” Rimmer wrote that Hester organized a food drive for members of the community after a basketball game and serves an important role on Rimmer’s Principal Cabinet.

“Her input during our collaborative meetings is very valued because she considers all members of the school community when thoughtfully sharing ideas,” Rimmer wrote. “She is kind to all students and always looking for ways to improve the student experience at MPHS.”

Bill Daniels created the Daniels Fund as a way to continue his charitable work after his death. Daniels made money in cable television and sports team ownership and had a history of philanthropic giving, especially in the Rocky Mountain region.