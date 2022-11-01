Middle Park theater students learn to make a living with production of ‘9 to 5 the Musical’

Middle Park High School seniors working tech and performing in "9 to 5 the Musical," take a moment to strike a pose, from left: Brayden Webb, Dominic Base, Connor Murdoch, Major Powell, Olivia Kendziorski, Victor O'Flaherty, Paddy Aither, Brooke Bailey, Bode Rehm.

Christal McDougall/Courtesy photo

Theater students at Middle Park High School will perform their fall production, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5 the Musical,” at 7 p.m. every night from Nov. 3-5. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for kids, with seniors and East Grand School District students and staff getting free admission.

Based on a book by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, the musical tells the same story as the 1980 film about friendship and revenge as three female coworkers make a plan to get even with their awful boss.

The leading ladies will be played by juniors Sophia Gantt (Violet) and Abilene Yurich (Doralee) and senior Olivia Kendziorski (Judy), with 16 other actors joining them on stage in minor and ensemble roles.