Middle Park to introduce two new sports next school year

Women’s softball and men’s lacrosse will be added to Middle Park High school’s rotation next year.

Softball is actually making a comeback at Middle Park. Athletic director Mike Reigan explained that the previous softball team at Middle Park, though very skilled, was cut during a time of financial hardship for the school.

“We’re very excited to be able to bring softball back,” Reigan said. “It will be a good opportunity for (the girls).”

After the school sent out a survey to the student body, it became clear that both of these additions would be appreciated. Around 20 to 25 students expressed genuine interest in each softball and lacrosse, which Reigan described as enough to get each team started.

One issue that arose after the interest in lacrosse became evident was the question of where to practice because of other sports that use the same practice areas during the spring season. As of right now, the plan is for lacrosse to hold practices at the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District or, if those fields are unavailable, the fields behind Fraser Valley Elementary School.

Although practices will be held elsewhere, Reigan was confident that the matches would take place on campus, either on the football field or the soccer fields.

No new coaches have been appointed yet. A notice was sent out on Feb. 2 looking for the right candidates to coach each team. Once the head coach positions are hired, the school will begin to fill roles such as assistant coach.

The process of having these new teams join the Colorado High School Activities Association should be easy, according to the athletic director.

“I’ll just give them a call,” Reigan said.

The high school will add these sports to the list and pay the new fees at the beginning of the year along with the familiar sports season.

The women’s softball season will take place in the fall of next year, and men’s lacrosse will be during spring 2023.

Collette Mace is a senior at Middle Park High School. She is reporting for the Sky-Hi News through the school’s Homegrown Talent Initiative.