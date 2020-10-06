Middle Park to live stream Saturday’s football game

Middle Park vs. Arvada football Oct. 31 in Granby.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Middle Park High School is planning to play football this Saturday in the team’s first home game. This year is going to look different than it has in the past, though.

For starters, the school will be limited on the number of people it can allow in, and spectators must have a ticket. Tickets must be obtained ahead of time, and there will be no tickets at the gate. There will be no charge for tickets, but the school is accepting donations.

The only entrance into the game will be through the front gate, on the east side, and there will be no entrance on the back/west side of the field. The gate will not open until 1 p.m. There will be three seating sections — one for students, one for everyone else and one for visiting team spectators. Spectators must stay in their sections at all times.

Because of the limited capacity, the game will be streamed on the MPHS Facebook feed.