Middle Park varsity lacrosse team starts season 5-0

Amy Chamberlin/Courtesy Photo

The Middle Park High School varsity lacrosse team remains undefeated this season.

On April 15, the Middle Park Panthers varsity team won 18-8 against the Denver North Vikings. The junior varsity team won 13-5 and the varsity team won 16-1 on April 17 against the Palmer Terrors.

The Panthers played a home game against the St. Mary’s Pirates on the evening of April 18, but at the time this was written the game had not ended and the final score was unknown.

The next home game is on Friday, April 21, against the Vanguard School Courses. On Saturday, they wrap up the week with a home game against the Heritage Eagles.

For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com .