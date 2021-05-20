Middle Park whips DSST: Montview to stay perfect in league

Middle Park hurler Jack Nance delivers a pitch vs. DSST: Montview on Wednesday in Granby. Middle Park remained unbeaten in Class 3A Frontier League action with a 16-1 win over the Knights.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Middle Park baseball team remains above .500 at 4-3 over and a perfect 3-0 in the Class 3A Frontier League.

After cruising to a big victory vs. Bruce Randolph on May 12, Middle Park followed up by defeating Clear Creek 16-6 on May 15 in Evergreen. Then, the Panthers faced Moffat County on Monday in Granby, and the Bulldogs defeated Middle Park 13-0.

However, Middle Park rebounded with a 16-1 win over DSST: Montview on Wednesday. For coach Patrick Gallegos it was a good game that put the Panthers back on track.

“We’re picking up our league wins and playing pretty good baseball at this point in the season,” Gallegos said Thursday. “It was good to get the bats rolling early against DSST after the Moffat County game and get back to doing what we do on the field.”

Middle Park senior Alex Holinka plays catcher on Monday as the Panthers face a tough team from Moffat County.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Middle Park plays again Monday at home vs. Sheridan and next Wednesday on the road against Jefferson. On May 28, the boys will return to MPHS to face Battle Mountain.