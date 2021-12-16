Middle Park wrestlers start season with strong showing

Middle Park junior Annika Stuart wraps up North Fork’s Jaylee Hall during the Soroco girls wrestling touranment Saturday in Oak Creek. Stuart finished the tournament atop the 136-pound weight class.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Middle Park wrestlers have made a strong standing in their opening two weeks, with quite a few already walking away with big wins.

The girls team has made a strong showing at the first two tournaments with all four topping their weight classes.

Junior Annika Stuart has started the season with two golds, winning 3-0 at Soroco and 4-0 at Oak Creek.

“Annika relishes at every challenge thrown at her,” Coach Brian Stuart said.

Sophomore Ella Quesada went 2-0 at Soroco to capture her first high school gold. She went 2-1 at Oak Creek, losing only to the state champion to claim a silver for the day.

Michelle Ramirez went 2-0 at Oak Creek to win the gold, and Allison Life got silver at Soroco (2-1) and bronze at Oak Creek (2-2).

“Allison is kicking off her sophomore year with some gritty wins,” Stuart said.

As for boys wrestling, the season is also looking bright.

Nick Forquer went 3-0 at Soroco and 5-0 at Jefferson, securing the championship at both tournaments. Stuart called him the “hardest working kid on the team.”

Kaleb Brumley, a senior, has also won the championships at both tournaments, winning 3-0 at Soroco and 5-0 at Jefferson.

“Kaleb is looking forward to a trip to the state tourney this season,” Stuart said.

Sophomore Eli Broady went 3-0 winning gold at Soroco and 4-1 to finish second at Jefferson. Returning state qualifier Jacob Barr is also off to a great start, having won the championship at Soroco 3-0 and finishing second at Jefferson (4-1).

Henry Bergen won 2-1 at Soroco, winning second place, then won all five rounds at Jefferson to secure the championship.

“Henry has put a lot into the off season and is seeing the fruits of his labor,” Stuart said.

Middle Park's Ella Quesada faces off at the Soroco girls wrestling tournament Saturday in Oak Creek. Quesada went 2-1 at the tournament to win silver, losing only to the returning state champion.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Gabe Martensen went 3-0 for a first place finish at Soroco, then 2-3 to grab fourth at Jefferson. Sophomore Adam Zeleznikar went 1-2 for a third place finish at Soroco and finished 2-3 at Jefferson.

Junior Landon Arriaga enters the season with high expectations after working hard through the off season. He went 1-2 at Sorocco to finish third but was injured for Jefferson.

Wrestlers Heath Tilghman, Tayvin Hicks, Joseph Gallegos, Daniel Kelm, and Asbai Padilla are still vying to place, but Stuart said he was excited to see them grow this season. DJ Kohlwey is a freshman stepping in a heavyweight, going 0-2 at Soroco but stepping up to win 3-2 at Jefferson.

Stuart added that Devin Ehlert is too big to make heavyweight this year at 6’6 and 350 pounds, but shows up to every afternoon practice and lifting session. His coach called him an asset to the roster.