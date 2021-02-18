Middle Park wrestling tough across the lineup

Middle Park’s Kevin Beikman, front, tries to break away from West Grand’s Dane Biekert in the 126-pound wrestling match Feb. 2 in Granby.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

With standout wrestlers from freshman to senior, Middle Park has benefited from great strength at the front and back of its lineup this season, and the Panthers have a tough girls team too.

Against Summit on Feb. 9, senior Tucker Minear won his match, completing his seventh individual victory of the season and solidifying his place as one of the strongest competitors on the Panthers team.

Joining Minear in the winners’ circle at Summit were senior Champ Stuart and junior Kaleb Brumley. At this time, Stuart is undefeated with 13 wins in the 195-pound weight class, and Kaleb Brumley, a junior, is wrestling strong for Middle Park in the 220-pound weight class.

Facing West Grand on Feb. 2, the Mustangs only had four wrestlers compete that day due to a small Mustangs’ roster. For Middle Park, Minear and freshman Eli Broady won their contests with Minear defeating Mustangs senior David Santos in the 138-pound matchup while Broady has been wrestling in the 182-pound weight class and has seven wins on the season.

Middle Park freshman Eli Broady wrestles West Grand’s David Santos in the 138-pound match Feb. 2 in Granby.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

For the girls wrestling team, which also competed in Summit on Feb. 9, freshmen Alison Life and Ella Quesada each won their matches.

Annika Stuart, Tristan Minear and Michelle Ramirez are also wrestling for Middle Park this season, giving the girls team the most wrestlers it’s ever had.

Coach Brian Stuart said that he is extremely excited and has high hopes for the first recognized girls wrestling team in Middle Park history.

As there are only three seniors on the boys team — Tucker Minear, Jordan Rowald and Champ Stuart — they all have been great leaders for the Panthers throughout this year.

The Panthers are scheduled to face off in Soroco today and will return to action on Feb. 25.

Ethan Boeckers is a sophomore at Middle Park High School. He is covering sports for the Sky-Hi News through the school’s Homegrown Talent Initiative.