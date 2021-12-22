Middle Park’s boys basketball off to great start
Panthers enter holidays 4-1 after crushing Clear Creek
The Middle Park High School boys varsity basketball team is off to a strong start this season, entering the holiday break 4-1.
On Dec. 17 the Panthers beat the Clear Creek Golddiggers 70-21. The team started strong, leading by 20 points while shutting out the Golddiggers in the first quarter. Clear Creek was able to match Middle Park’s scoring in the second quarter with both teams totaling 13 points a piece.
After halftime, it was all Middle Park. The boys held the Gold Diggers to 8 points in the final two quarters while the Panthers scored 26th in the third and 11 in the fourth.
Senior Seth Holestine was the highest scorer in the game, getting 19 on the board including three 3-pointers and four free throws. Junior Ryan Bole garnered another 12 points while senior Jackson Cimino and junior Brady Paugh each scored 10 for the team.
Junior Corbin Solomon also gave a team-high seven assists during the game. Cimino topped the team for overall rebounds at seven, while Holestine garnered seven steals.
The Panthers next play the 4-3 Arrupe Jesuit on Jan. 8.
