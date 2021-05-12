Middle Park’s Seth Holestine earns first-team all-league honors for boys hoops

Middle Park junior Seth Holestine spots up for a 3-pointer as the Panthers face West Grand in Kremmling. In additition to being selected first-team all-league this year, Holestine was also named all-state honorable mention.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Four players for the Middle Park boys basketball team have been selected for all-league honorable mention honors this year, and junior Seth Holestine secured a first-team nod.

Panthers coach Todd Williams reported the end of year awards for Middle Park boys hoops this year, and Holestine also got an all-state honorable mention in addition to his all-league designation.

“This was definitely a different year with the COVID rules, but as coaches and players we were happy to have a season,” Williams said. “I thought our players did a great job of adjusting and making the most out of a shorted season.”

The Panthers suffered a few close losses early on, but Williams credited the guys who kept working and won seven of the team’s last eight games to finish 9-5 and in second place in the Class 3A Frontier League.

“I’m thankful for everything our seniors gave to the program this year and looking forward to building off our finish to this season,” Williams said.

Seniors on the team this year include Cameron Kirwan, Mason Chamberlin, Gustavo Galaviz, Alex Holinka, Ben Opatril and Ethan Ruttenberg.

Boys Hoops Awards

First Team All-League and All-State Honorable Mention — Seth Holestine

All-League Honorable Mention — Jackson Cimino, Corbin Solomon, Ethan Blake and Cameron Kirwan

Academic awards

First Team All-State Academics — Jack Nance, Trystan Bucar, Jackson Cimino, Seth Holestine, Mason Chamberlin and Cameron Kirwan

All-State Academics Honorable Mention — Ben Opatril and Ethan Ruttenberg