In the schools: Middle school robotics team has 25 students

Granby Elementary kindergarteners have been participating in ABC bootcamp with different days focused on various letters. For G day, Adeline brought her goats to school.

Courtesy EGSD

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• MPHS teacher Mark Birdseye was featured in an article published by Team USA, the Olympic teams. Check out the feature article about Mark at http://www.teamusa.org/USParaNordicSkiing. Congrats, Mark, and thanks for representing our district so well.

• Fraser Valley Elementary has received a High Five for Health Award. We have been recognized by United Business Bank for helping the community thrive and be healthy this year. We know that health is more than health care and that we are healthier together. This High Five award celebrates Fraser Valley Elementary for making a difference in the community, especially during the pandemic and corresponding economic and mental health crises. United Business Bank believes you made a difference in our community. Here’s what they had to say: You deserve a High Five Because “their work in figuring out a virtual schooling program for the kids as well as making a safe space for the new school year was amazing!”

• This is from one of our East Grand Middle School remote learning parents, Julie Paulson: “Hi, Sam is doing exceptionally well!! I’m really impressed with her and her ability to initiate and create helpful tools for some of her peers that needed further explanation. I caught her writing out math flash cards for one of her friends and thought I’d share it with you.”

• Granby Elementary kindergarteners have been participating in ABC bootcamp. Each day they learn a new letter of the alphabet and how to write it. Students can bring something from home that starts with the letter as well. They love sharing what they bring. Adeline, in Mrs. Ewert’s class, brought her goats for ‘G’ day!

• Congrats to MPHS students Connor Murdoch and Abilene Yurich from Ms. Mathis’ CTE Graphic Design course for being selected as winners for Ms. McFarlin’s CTE Catering Class logo. Their logos will be a combined design and used throughout the year in class. Their logo will be put on aprons and made into a stamp to be put on future Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) catering orders from MPHS. Students can take Graphic Design and Catering as a Career and Technical Education course at the high school. The prize for this contest is a dozen cookies made by FCCLA students.

• MPHS CTE Graphic Design students Alyssa Barker, Dominic Jimenez, and Cambree Burke were selected by Ms. Mears for their awesome work on their “Tragic Hero” poster. Students had to pick three heroes and design a poster reflecting the definition with examples. Ms. Mears will be displaying their posters in her classroom.

• James Briggs was the sole winner in the MPHS Homegrown Talent Initiative (HTI) “Graduate Profile” poster contest. James is a CTE Graphic Design student and worked on six flyers to help show our community how HTI enhances positive traits by MPHS students. His design will be printed up and displayed around the school. The prize for this contest was a $25 gift card.

• EGMS students are working on their “Yearbook Cover Challenge” project. The eighth-graders voted on this year’s theme “Remember That One Time.” Each student submits a design and we pick the top two to three designs from each class. From those top 30-35 designs, EGMS staff and eighth-graders vote on their top five choices and the designs with the most votes move on to the final five. From that point, eighth-graders vote on the Yearbook Cover they would like on the 2020-2021 yearbook. The design that receives the most votes is placed on the yearbook and that student receives a free yearbook.

• The Middle School FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Teams have started meeting this month! We are excited to announce that we have 11 girls and 14 boys this season. This means we will have our very first ALL girls teams along with two other teams for a total of three teams this year. Team members for the Metal Minds (Team # 13879) are Egan Osborne, Ryan Faulkner, Grahm Kauffman, Joshua Menke, Colvin Villup, Derek Prather, Van Mont and Lucas Reade. Team members for the Gadgetrons (Team # 15289) are Logan Walker, Bridget Aither, Hayden Helms, Connor Clemens, Yoshua Giron Mendoza, Jade Falzitto, Tony Crane, and Jacob Zeleznikar. Team members for the new all girls team the Birds of Prey (Team # TBD) are Kaylee Hoover, Elaine Oliveira, Karli Ormiston, Calleigh Bobo, Vallie Mace, Alyvia Rolando, Georgia Martin, Margo Redding, and Jaidda Evenson. We would also like to thank everyone who has supported our teams in the past years. Your support has helped us grow the program into a very successful option for the students of EGSD.

• A huge thank you to Blue Valley Ranch Youth Fund, a fund through the Grand Foundation, for supporting our FIRST Tech Robotics Teams through a grant! Their support will provide the teams the competition set for this year’s challenge so they have access to the complete competition field to test and refine their robots and programming, three new Expansion Hubs that are the brains of each robot, new phones and gamepads for controlling the robots (our current ones are having connection issues), and a Padcaster Starter Kit for the iPads the students use to record their season through pictures and videos. The support of local grant opportunities continue to make our program strong and provide STEM opportunities for the youth of Grand County.