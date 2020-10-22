Mind Springs Health offering support for fire victims

Mind Springs Health will be hosting free one hour psychological first aid sessions to anyone impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

Sessions will be held via Zoom starting Friday through Wednesday. Session are available at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Access the sessions via Zoom at mindspringshealth-org.zoom.us/j/99261624132. Meeting ID: 99271624132 or toll-free phone: 1-833-548-0276.

For more on mental health resources go to http://www.mindspringshealth.org.