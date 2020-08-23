Mind Springs offers 24/7 hotline, online resources for those struggling with wildfires, back to school season

Between a nearby wildfire and the start of a new school year amid a pandemic, there are plenty of reasons people might be experiencing heightened emotional distress.

A Grand County mental health provider, Mind Springs, is offering online and over the phone support for anyone who might be experiencing anxiety, distress or depression.

A 24/7, free hotline, 1-877-519-7505, is available for anyone who wants to talk. The hotline was originally launched for the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now being utilized to address wildfire season and school starting up.

“For many, the pandemic has impacted them emotionally, but they’ve felt okay enough to not seek out services,” said Dr. William Elsass, chief medical officer for Mind Springs Health, in a release. “However, with the added stressors of wildfires, schools re-opening, and continued concerns about the pandemic and current financial crisis, many people in our communities are simply reaching the point they don’t feel they can navigate their stress and anxiety on their own, and we want to be sure that everyone who needs help, has quick, easy access to support – whether that support is a one-time conversation or pathway to ongoing help.”

For parents and students, Mind Springs Foundation is offering a free downloadable “Back to School Toolkit” that includes information on coping with anxiety, mindfulness exercises, and understanding trauma.

Mind Springs also has online resources available for wildfire-related information at http://www.mindspringshealth.org/majorevents/#wildfire, as well as a number of other online tools for individuals and families at http://www.mindspringshealth.org/professional-resources/.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call the Colorado crisis line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255.

Mind Springs is located at 244 E Agate Ave. in Granby and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. From 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. the location has walk-in hours or call 970-887-2179.