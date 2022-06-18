Mind Springs to hold events on trauma response and the East Troublesome Fire June 21, 23
Emotional trauma can be tricky; learn how it works, how to spot it, and how to help. Grand County Mind Springs Health, in collaboration with local partners, will be putting on a series of events to address the trauma prevalent in our community since the East Troublesome Fire. This is an opportunity for community, education, and healing while learning about the trauma response and how to help yourself and others. The events are free and light snacks will be provided. The session for community members is on June 21 at the Grand Lake Fire Station at 6 p.m. The session for First Responders only is on June 23 at the Grand Fire Station at 6 p.m. Contact Mind Springs Health of Granby Program Director Makena Line at MLine@mindspringshealth.org or 970-629-2226 to RSVP or with any questions.
