Missing Man in Rocky Mountain National Park last seen in Wild Basin Area

Kevin Sypher has been missing since April 30, and he was last seen on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park/Courtesy photo

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers encountered a group of people searching for Kevin Sypher on Monday and began an investigation. Sypher, a 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Sypher went missing in Parker on April 27 before being found and returned to his family April 29. The next day, he reportedly willingly walked away from the car he and a family member were traveling in near the Wild Basin Entrance on the east side of the park.

A reported sighting of Sypher stated he was traveling west on foot on Wild Basin Road near Copehead Lake on April 30, so investigators searched along the road and river corridor. On May 3, a Front Range Rescue Dogs team helped Rocky Mountain Park Search and Rescue look around the summer trailhead leading to Copeland Falls.

A visitor who regularly hikes in that area told search and rescue they had seen a man matching Sypher’s description near the Wild Basin summer trailhead on May 1.

The park has suspended active search efforts, although patrols will continue in the area and further action may be taken if investigators find more information or clues.

If you have information that could help investigators, believe you may have seen Sypher or you have been in the Wild Basin area since April 30, contact investigators at 888-653-0009 or online at Go.NPS.gov/SubmitATip.Tips can be anonymous.