Missing person sought by Summit County Sheriff’s Office; man last seen in Frisco
Summit Daily News
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing person, Craig Standlee, who was last seen June 9, 2022, in the Frisco area. Standlee is 56 years old, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has grey/brown hair and blue eyes and may have a goatee, the sheriff’s office said.
His last contact with family was on June 10, 2022, and the Sheriff’s Office said it is unusual for him not to contact his family for an extended period of time.
Anyone with information on Standlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office through Summit County 911 Center at 970-668-8600 and refer to case number 22-10426.
