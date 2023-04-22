 Moffat Railroad Museum seeks board members | SkyHiNews.com
Moffat Railroad Museum seeks board members

Staff report

The Moffat Road Railroad Museum in Granby is interested in talking to people who may want to serve on its board of directors.

This volunteer position offers the chance to participate in policy decisions and activity at an up-and-coming railroad museum.

Anyone interested should call Patrick Brower at 970-531-0632 or email: Pbrower@ConsultBrower.com.

