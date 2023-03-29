Monarch Casino theft in Black Hawk under investigation, $500,000 heist is biggest since legalization

Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Colorado authorities are investigating a mountain town casino heist of $500,000 in cash — the biggest theft from a casino that state regulators can remember since gambling started again in 1991.

The theft from the Monarch Casino Resort and Spa, located 34 miles west of Denver in Black Hawk, occurred March 12. Casino cashier Sabrina Eddy, 44, has been jailed on suspicion of theft and was still in her cell Tuesday afternoon, according to a Gilpin County Clerk deputy who spoke on the condition her name wouldn’t be used.

Monarch officials declined to say how money was removed from inside the casino.

“While we can confirm that the theft occurred,” Casino spokeswoman Erica Ferris said, “this is currently an active and open investigation and Monarch is making no comment.”

According to a Gilpin County District Court affidavit issued in support of a warrantless arrest, Eddy was working shortly after midnight in the Monarch as the “cage cashier” responsible for casino money when she received phone and text messages from men claiming to be casino bosses. They instructed her to take money needed by the casino to pay a lawyer, the affidavit said.

