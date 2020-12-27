Monday storm could bring foot of snow to mountains

A Monday storm could bring up to a foot of snow in Grand County, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Grand County from 8 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday, predicting 3-12 inches of snow.

According to the NWS, the valleys can expect to see 3-6 inches of snow and the mountains will likely see 6-12 inches of snow, including Berthoud Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park.

The NWS is warning travelers that the storm will create hazardous road conditions. For the latest road updates, check COTrip.org.

Another snow storm is predicted later in the week on Thursday and Friday, the NWS adds.