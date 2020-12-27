Monday storm could bring foot of snow to mountains
A Monday storm could bring up to a foot of snow in Grand County, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Grand County from 8 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday, predicting 3-12 inches of snow.
According to the NWS, the valleys can expect to see 3-6 inches of snow and the mountains will likely see 6-12 inches of snow, including Berthoud Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park.
The NWS is warning travelers that the storm will create hazardous road conditions. For the latest road updates, check COTrip.org.
Another snow storm is predicted later in the week on Thursday and Friday, the NWS adds.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Monday storm could bring foot of snow to mountains
A Monday storm could bring up to a foot of snow in Grand County, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.