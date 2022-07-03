Monkeypox may be spreading undetected in Colorado. Here’s what that means.

This electron micrograph image, which has been artificially colorized, shows monkeypox virus particles, in orange, purified from a cell culture at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease's Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Provided by NIAID)

Photo provided by NIAID

COLORADO — It appears the monkeypox virus may be gaining a foothold in Colorado, prompting health officials to offer vaccination to people in high-risk groups.

On Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Colorado has seen a potential change in transmission patterns for recent monkeypox cases and the virus could be spreading undetected. As of Thursday afternoon, Colorado has seen eight cases of monkeypox — including two found in the last week.

“What we have seen in some recent cases is more clear evidence of possible community transmission,” she said.

Up until now, Colorado’s monkeypox cases have been tied to either travel to an area with an outbreak or contact with someone in the state who was known to have the virus. But Herlihy said one recent case in the state had neither of those factors. There are two more recent cases where it is also unclear how the person contracted the virus.

“That’s why we want to be proactive,” she said.

https://coloradosun.com/2022/07/01/colorado-monkeypox-community-spread-vaccine/