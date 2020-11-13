More areas in Rocky Mountain National Park reopen following wildfire

The East Troublesome Fire burns in the Kawuneechee Valley near the Coyote Valley Trailhead on Thursday.

Courtesy RMNP

Additional areas in Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen Saturday after closing Oct. 22 due to the East Troublesome Fire.

The western side of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed past the Grand Lake entrance on Trail Ridge Road, as does the North Inlet Trail and the Sun Valley Trail, due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.

The East Inlet Trail and the East Shore Trail on the west side of Rocky have both reopened, though.

Additionally, there will be more areas reopening on the east side of Rocky on Saturday.

On US 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction will reopen, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance Station.

Also on the east side of the park, Trail Ridge Road is open to Many Parks Curve. The ongoing road construction between Beaver Meadows Entrance Station and Deer Ridge Junction will continue again on Monday.

Areas that remain temporarily closed to visitors on the east side of the park include Bear Lake Road, Upper Beaver Meadows Road, the North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, and Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails.

Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall.