Two more COVID deaths reported in Grand

COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Grand County.

Grand County COVID-19 dashboard

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 within the last 48 hours, making September the deadliest month in Grand County for the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Grand County COVID-19 dashboard showed the death toll due to COVID up to six people. Four others have died with COVID in Grand County.

Grand County Public Health wouldn’t release information about underlying conditions or vaccine status to protect patient privacy.

Of the deaths due to COVID, four of the six have happened in Spetember. The first death in the county reported in November 2020 and the second in January. Two deaths were reported the week of Sept. 14 and there were two more this week.

State reporting shows 12 total deaths in Grand County, but that reporting includes two gunshot deaths, in which the individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 before they being shot. Grand County does not include those two individuals in its counts of COVID-19 deaths.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained that deciding whether someone died due to COVID or with COVID is based on the death certificate and additional medical information.

Baker, Grand County’s medical officer and the Grand County Coroner jointly decide how to classify the deaths, and Baker said there have been no disagreements on any of the classifications so far.

As of Monday, six people were hospitalized in Grand County and 106 new cases were reported in last week, equal to a case rate of 675 per 100,000 people.

Baker emphasized in a Tuesday update to county commissioners that this is an extremely high case rate.

The Centers for Disease Control showed every county in Colorado at high or substantial community transmission rates.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that 1,569 new cases were reported within the past seven days across the state and 89 people were hospitalized in that same period.