More funding available for business recovery after East Troublesome Fire

As recovery from Colorado’s historic fire season continues, the Small Business Administration is offering up to $2 million for private nonprofits that provide essential services.

The money is aimed at helping repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, as well as mitigation efforts to protect against future fires.

“The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires both brought significant damage to homes and businesses throughout Larimer County and Grand County,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “Our office stands ready to assist local business owners as they navigate the process for applying and receiving these funds.”

Private nonprofits will be evaluated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine eligibility to provide the grants.

The deadline to apply for property damage is March 16, 2021. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Oct. 15, 2021. More information is available at http://www.colorado.gov/mars.