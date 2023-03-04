More Grand County natives named to college honor rolls
Colleges across the country honored more Grand County students for meeting the GPA requirements to be on their Dean’s Lists last semester. Two colleges had multiple Grand County residents make their lists.
- Amalia Kaplanis of Granby earned a spot on the University of Mississippi’s Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
- Evan Larby of Winter Park made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
- Cameron Kirwan of Winter Park earned a spot on Gustavus Adolphus College’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
- Gabriel Loberg of Granby also made the Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College, which is a Lutheran college in Saint Peter, Minnesota.
- Abby, Chad and Kristen Kuhnel of Granby all earned places on the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
