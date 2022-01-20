More horses released to Snow Mountain Stables, owner requests court hearing

One of the horses seized by the Grand County Sheriff's Office last week from Snow Mountain Stables during an animal abuse investigation at the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown on Monday. Granby veterinarian Mike Brooks said the majority of the horses at Snow Mountain Stables were in good body condition.

Mike Brooks / Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, 52 horses were released back to Snow Mountain Stables owner Jim Peterman in the midst of an animal abuse investigation.

Earlier this month, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Snow Mountain Stables in Granby for allegations of cruelty, including malnourishment and untreated injuries. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 144 horses, which were transferred to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown on Jan. 11-12.

One horse was euthanized by a sheriff’s deputy at Snow Mountain Stables due to severe malnourishment and injuries that prevented the horse from safely traveling, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the two-day evaluation for the sheriff’s office investigation, 38 horses were released back to Peterman.

Through his attorney, Peterman filed a court request on Wednesday regarding the seizure of his horses and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

After a few days with the horses at the Harmony Equine Center, another 52 were released to Peterman.

Laurie Peterson, vice president of marketing and communications for the Denver Dumb Friends League, which operates Harmony Equine Center, didn’t comment on the release of the 52 horses. Ninety-one horses remain at Harmony Equine Center.

A statement from the Denver Dumb Friends League said the horses had been evaluated and treated by three veterinarians and they continue to be monitored.

Peterman told Sky-Hi News on Wednesday that he wouldn’t comment at this time per his attorney’s advice. However, Granby veterinarian Mike Brooks, who has treated the Snow Mountain Stables horses for two years, has spoken out against the allegations, saying he never saw signs of abuse.