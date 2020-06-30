More Rocky entry passes go on sale Wednesday

Reservations to enter Rocky Mountain National Park through August go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Reservations will be available at http://www.recreation.gov for August and the remaining days in July.

On Aug. 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days that have not been booked for August. On Sept. 1, reservations will be available for the month of October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.

Remember that reservations are required for all areas of the park, including outlying areas when arriving by a vehicle, no matter whether a visitor parks inside or outside the park.