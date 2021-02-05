More snow expected through weekend for Grand

The snow stake at Winter Park Resort shows 8 inches of accumulation as of midday Friday. The ski resort has seen 20 inches of new snow in the past 48 hours and could see even more this weekend.

Winter Park Resort Snow Stake

Grand County is finally seeing some much-needed snow.

Winter Park Resort has received 20 inches of snow in the past 48 hours and forecasters are predicting nearly another foot through Sunday.

Open Snow Meteorologist Joel Gratz forecasts that the current snowfall will continue through Saturday morning, dropping 5-10 inches. He expects a break in the snow during the day Saturday before another round could bring a few more inches.

According to OpenSnow.com, Winter Park Resort is currently at 86% of average snowfall. About 90% of terrain is open at the resort.

Down the road at Granby Ranch, the resort has seen 8 inches in the past two days. OpenSnow is also forecasting about a foot more of snow at Granby Ranch through the weekend.

Granby Ranch has had a rough start to the season, seeing just 69% of average snowfall so far, according to OpenSnow.com. The Conquest Lift, which gives access to the west mountain, is still closed. A total of 60% of terrain is open at Granby Ranch.

Countywide, the National Weather Service has reported the most snowfall in the west and southern parts of Grand. Grand Lake once again mostly missed the snow, with 1-3 inches reported in the northern part of the county.

According to the Grand Lake Trailgroomers, trails open to snowmobiling remain hard to negotiate especially for inexperienced riders. Grooming is still not possible in many areas due to the lack of snowfall.

Parts of Grand County are under a winter weather advisory through Saturday morning with wind gusts up to 65 mph that could create blizzard-like conditions in exposed areas.