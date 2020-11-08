More snow falls over East Troublesome Fire; containment up to 47%

Fire officials reported the East Troublesome Fire received one to three inches of snow by Sunday morning with more expected.

More snow is predicted to fall over the fire area before Monday evening, with one to two more inches estimated, according to the incident meteorologist in a Sunday morning fire briefing.

Though the snow will mitigate any further fire activity, smoldering continues throughout the burn area.

Containment on the fire is up to 47%, according to Inciweb.

Aside from smoldering, firefighters are already reporting seeing regrowth and environmental recovery from the fire, with wildlife returning and fresh sprouts popping up.

Fire crews continue to repair fire lines to restore them to a more natural state.

A Burned Area Emergency Response assessment will determine the extent of the ecological and environmental impacts of the fire.