More snow on way for snow-covered Grand County

This graphic, issued Wednesday afternoon, forecasts the possible snow through Saturday morning along US Highway 40.

National Weather Service/Courtesy Graphic

Grand County’s snow is not stopping yet.

With multiple feet of fresh snow blanketing the county, parts of Grand County will be under another winter weather warning beginning 5 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow will be likely with 10-20 inches expected on the highest elevation parts of Grand.

The northwest section of the county is also under a high wind warning from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2-6 inches in Kremmling and 3-7 inches in Granby through Saturday morning. The Fraser Valley could see more than a foot of snow, with nearly 2 feet possible on Berthoud Pass. Predictions are similar in the Grand Lake area with 1-2 feet possible.

Winter Park Resort has reported 4 feet of fresh snow in December and is expecting another 17 inches through the new year. At Granby Ranch, with a 23 inch base, the resort is expecting another 11 inches in the next three days.