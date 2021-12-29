More snow on way for snow-covered Grand County
Grand County’s snow is not stopping yet.
With multiple feet of fresh snow blanketing the county, parts of Grand County will be under another winter weather warning beginning 5 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow will be likely with 10-20 inches expected on the highest elevation parts of Grand.
The northwest section of the county is also under a high wind warning from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 75 mph possible.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 2-6 inches in Kremmling and 3-7 inches in Granby through Saturday morning. The Fraser Valley could see more than a foot of snow, with nearly 2 feet possible on Berthoud Pass. Predictions are similar in the Grand Lake area with 1-2 feet possible.
Winter Park Resort has reported 4 feet of fresh snow in December and is expecting another 17 inches through the new year. At Granby Ranch, with a 23 inch base, the resort is expecting another 11 inches in the next three days.
