More than 1,500 vaccines have been given in Grand





As of Friday, Grand County Public Health estimates that 1,525 vaccines have been giving in the county.

This includes both first and second doses given by the health department, Middle Park Health and Safeway in Fraser. Some other local providers have not received any vaccine shipments to date.

The Grand County vaccination form has received over 3,400 responses with about 1,200 being citizens over 70. The health department reminds people that filling out the form does not register one for the vaccine, only adds one’s name to the list.

With the state’s vaccination distribution plan, Grand remains in the first part of the Phase B distribution of the vaccine focusing on first responders and people over 70.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced an expansion of vaccinations. Beginning Feb. 8, providers will be able to vaccinate anyone over 65 while still prioritizing those 70-plus who have not yet received a vaccine.

Also beginning Feb. 8, educators in preschool through 12th grade, licensed childcare providers and early childhood educators will be able to receive the vaccine. Educators should reach out to their employers to sign up.

Polis said that the state estimates that close to March 5, front line workers and Coloradans ages 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions will also be eligible for the vaccine. Coloradans age 60 and older will also be able to start receiving the vaccine around that time.

Grand has seen 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks and five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. While the incident rate for the county remains in level Red, restrictions have stayed at level Orange.

The county has seen a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the past month, including an outbreak at both of the East Grand School District elementary schools, one at West Grand High School and one at the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.