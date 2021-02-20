More than 3,400 vaccine doses administered so far in Grand

Grand County dropped below the Level Red case rate on Thursday for the first time since Feb. 1.

COVID-19 Dashboard

As of Monday, Grand County has administered 3,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine including first and second doses.

The county is currently able to vaccinate anyone 65 and older, healthcare workers and educators. However, due to inconsistent vaccine deliveries and limited supply, health officials said it is taking longer than expected to vaccinate all eligible individuals.

Health officials added that vaccine shipment may be delayed due to this week’s extreme weather across the nation.

Additionally, providers are having to balance the need for both first and second doses in each vaccine shipment. Providers will call clients as second doses are available to be scheduled.

The Grand County vaccine registration from, available at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine , remains the best way to get on the list to be vaccinated locally.

If a person is interested in getting a vaccine and is not opposed to traveling, the health department reminds them that COVID vaccines do not need to be given in their county of residence. Willing and qualified individuals can go to the Front Range to get a vaccine, which is offered by a number of pharmacies.

However, it’s best to get the second dose at the same location as the first dose, so keep that in mind.

Community members should also be aware of a possible scam. A number of at-risk people have been contacted by scammers saying they are Grand County Public Health or the Grand County Rural Health Network and asking for the client’s Social Security Number and debit card information in order to get scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Do not give out this information. Report the call to the Grand county Sheriff’s Office at 970-725-3343.

On Thursday, Grand County COVID-19 cases dropped below the Level Red rate for the first time since Feb. 1. There have been 72 new cases reported in the past week and three people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials are asking the community to keep their guard up and continue taking protective measures. Masking, hand washing, social distancing, staying in small groups and not going out when sick remain important protections. It is also best to go with virtual meetings whenever possible.