More than $54 million raised for Colorado nonprofits

Donors on Colorado Gives Day gave $54,409,297 to nonprofits statewide, with several Grand County organizations collecting tens of thousands in one day.

At least 26 Grand County nonprofits took advantage of the match dollars offered through Colorado Gives Day, which will divide up the $1 Million+ Incentive Fund between all participating organizations.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust announced in an email to supporters that it reached this year’s fundraising goal with a total of more than $30,000 donated. A separate donor promised CHLT another $10,000 for meeting its goal.

Grand County Pet Pals shared that it raised $25,000 for the animal shelter and Grand County Rural Health Network received more than $14,000 to support its various health care programs, such as vouchers for mental health care.

Through Grand County Gives, the local arm of Colorado Gives, Middle Park Medical Foundation and the Grand Lake Area Historical Society will receive bonus money on top of their donations after winning a raffle for the funds.