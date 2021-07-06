Part of East Troublesome burn scar opens to day use in Routt National Forest

Burned area assessment has been completed in the East Troublesome Fire area, allowing the Routt National Forest to adjust an area closure that has been in place since last fall.

The change opens much of the fire footprint in the Routt National Forest to day use but maintains the full closure of NFSR 12 and NFSR 112 and their spurs. Camping is not yet permitted anywhere in the fire footprint.

“Maintaining a camping closure limits risks to life and safety caused by post fire hazards,” Parks District Ranger Chris Olds said. “We encourage folks to be aware of their surroundings and limiting risks to themselves and others when they enter the fire area, especially during the early summer rainy season.”

The closure on Routt National Forest managed land was placed in conjunction with a closure on the Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forests.

The East Troublesome Fire burned the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, Bureau of Land Management, Rocky Mountain National Park and private land. The opening announced Tuesday adjusts the closure that has been in place on Routt National Forest since the fire.

The years following a wildfire have an increased risk of hazardous post-fire impacts including flooding and debris flows, erosion and runoff, and the falling of fire-weakened hazard trees.