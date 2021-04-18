Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com the week of April 11

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from April 11-17.

A man initially accused of felony assault has been absolved of wrongdoing by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigators have also uncovered some “additional suspects.”

Even though the charges have now been dismissed, the fight has sparked multiple discussions among Grand Lake locals and elected officials since the incident. In public meetings, locals have called for a code of ethics for bars, revoking the liquor licenses of problem businesses and adding cameras downtown.

Longtime C Lazy U employee Jude Dwyer cuts the ribbon on reopening day, April 1.

Courtesy C Lazy U

Lining the winding gravel road into C Lazy U, the scorched patches of landscape dotted with blackened trees, from where the East Troublesome Fire burned in October, are now starting to show new signs of life just in time for guests. After 168 days closed, Granby’s guest ranch welcomed its first visitors on April 1 since the fire.

“It’s been a really nice start,” C Lazy U General Manager David Craig said. “I think that phrase coming out of the ashes does apply here.”

Granby’s board meeting grew heated as town trustees debated the merits of two demand letters that have the board evenly split. The issue relates to three appointments to the developer-controlled Headwaters Metropolitan District. John Gillogley, Colleen Hannon and Lee Sprigg qualified to join the Headwaters board in December but were passed over for appointment — a move the trio argue was illegal — and are pursuing legal action against.

With the statewide dial no longer mandated, Grand County has created its own plans to monitor and suppress COVID-19.

Grand has adopted many elements of the Level Blue restrictions on the state dial, Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained in a letter to residents Thursday. This means all events, industry and operations may operate at full capacity as long as 6 feet of distance can be maintained between parties.

Masks are still required in indoor public spaces and are strongly recommended in outdoor areas where distancing is not possible. Masks remain required in schools, jails and assisted living centers until the state lifts that requirement, and federal lands are still subject to a federal mask requirement.

This summer’s potential for record-breaking recreation in Grand County comes down to simple math.

A general public that could be fully vaccinated by the end of May has been cooped up in a pandemic for over a year. During that time, tons of people have discovered the outdoors leading to record land use.

“People who were using the outdoors regularly are going to continue to do so and, because of the pandemic, all these new recreationists emerged,” said Meara McQuain, director of the Headwaters Trails Alliance. “We expect now that they’ve got that initial experience they’re likely to continue to use the outdoors.”