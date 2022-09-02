Motivations unclear for man who reportedly threatened another man with a knife near Kremmling

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Aug. 12 on charges of fifth-degree felony for menacing and second-degree trespassing at River Ranch Mobile Home Park near Kremmling. According to a police affidavit, the man, Samuel I. M. Proctor, 22, of Kremmling, threatened another man with a knife.

At the time, Proctor was living with someone he formerly had an intimate relationship with, according to the affidavit. Proctor had reportedly moved out when the couple broke up but moved back in after not finding another place to live.

Proctor’s former partner went to the house of the man Proctor threatened Aug. 12. That man said in the affidavit that she came over so their dogs could play together, and the woman said she went to his house to smoke marijuana.

While at the man’s house, Proctor called the woman and said he was coming to the house. When he arrived, the man stood on the porch and told Proctor not to come on his property, according to the affidavit. Proctor reportedly did not listen, confronted the man and an altercation ensued.

The woman and man told officers that Proctor threatened the man with his knife and told him to stay away from the woman. Both the woman and man said at one point Proctor held the knife to the man, and the woman intervened to separate the two, according to the affidavit. The report states there was discrepancies between the two as to whether or not the man struck Proctor amid the altercation.

Proctor claimed he went to the house to get his dogs back and he always carries a knife with him for protection. He also told police he acted in self-defense, not brandishing the knife until the man struck him, but admitted to walking onto the man’s property with an “attitude” after being told to stay off the property.

The knife Proctor allegedly threatened the man with was a fighting knife with a fixed blade and no sheath, and the affidavit reads that it would be “extremely impractical” for Proctor to carry it in his pocket for self-defense regularly.

The affidavit reads that, by going onto the property after being told not to, Proctor committed second-degree criminal trespassing, and by threatening the man with a knife, he committed menacing with a deadly weapon. The officer who wrote the affidavit believes it was reasonable for the man to defend himself in that situation.