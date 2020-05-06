Mount Evans Highway opening delayed to at least July
Mount Evans Highway will not be open for Memorial Day weekend this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
According to CDOT, Mount Evans Highway, also known as Colorado Highway 5, might not open until early July, if it opens at all this season.
“CDOT, the Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks are carefully considering the economic feasibility of operating an abbreviated season on Mount Evans while mitigating health and safety risks in alignment with federal, state and local guidance,” a news release about the delay said.
Concerns about crowds on Mount Evans Highway creating issues with practicing and enforcing social distancing led to the delayed opening, officials said.
The highway remains open for nonmotorized use, such as hiking and biking, but the managing agencies encourage recreators to practice social distancing and follow state and local health guidelines, including only recreating within 10 miles of their residence.
