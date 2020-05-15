Mountain Family Center starts taking donations again as thrift store reopens

The Mountain Family Center is asking people be patient as the nonprofit begins accepting donated items again on a limited basis.

Officials at the nonprofit appreciate people waiting all this time and saving up their donations, but the center can only take two bags or two boxes per person per day, as they anticipate filling up quickly and want to give more people a chance to donate.

Donations are being accepted on Mondays and Thursdays so they can sit in quarantine for three days before being sorted. Additionally, with the thrift store in Granby reopening, the Mountain Family Center plans to limit the store to four shoppers at a time. Visitors also will be required to use hand sanitizer upon entry and wear a face covering.

“We are excited to be able to reopen, even if in limited capacity, as the income generated from the store goes directly to our programs and services and will allow us to help even more community members through these challenging times,” the Mountain Family Center added.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more, call 970-557-3241.