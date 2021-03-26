Mountain Life Fitness becomes authorized lululemon retailer

Mountain Life Fitness has recently become an authorized retailer of lululemon, the first in Grand County.

While the health club based in Granby remains Mountain Life Fitness’ core business, owner Jackie Wright said she saw lululemon as a great fit for the club and they eagerly welcomed the brand known for high quality fitness attire into the local lineup.

In fact, Wright said the vast majority of her staff already wears lululemon, and pretty much anyone in the fitness industry is aware of the brand. Wright said it’s because lululemon is a so well operated and respected, and anyone who isn’t familiar the brand in Grand County soon will be.

Mountain Life Fitness is the first lululemon authorized retailer in the area, though there are other authorized locations in mountain communities like Aspen, Vail and Steamboat Springs, according to the company’s website.

Wright emphasized that Mountain Life Fitness’ ability to sell lululemon isn’t just for her club members and clientele either, but is open to anyone.

Currently, because of COVID-19 protocols, people must schedule appoints to shop at Mountain Life Fitness. However, once those are lifted, the general public will be able to simply walk in the front door for lululemon products.

“Now, we are able to provide beautiful, quality, functional active wear to our members, clients, all of Grand County and the general public,” Wright said.

Mountain Life Fitness is planning a preview event from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday by appointment only. For more info or to schedule an appointment, call Mountain Life Fitness at 970-887-1122.