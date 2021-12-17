Mountain Parks Electric aids Kentucky tornado victims

Mountain Parks Electric announced Friday that it is matching up to $1,000 in employee donations for Kentucky tornado victims.

The electric co-op said one of its line workers is from Kentucky and still has friends and family in the area.

To date, a reported 77 people have died in the storm that devastated western Kentucky. In response, Mountain Parks Electric’s employees are providing funds to help relief efforts and victims needing basics.

“When disaster strikes, we are all connected,” General Manager Mark Johnston said in a statement.

Recalling the assistance the co-op received from neighboring utilities in the aftermath of the East Troublesome Fire, he added, “It’s our turn to pay it forward.”

Mountain Parks Electric consumers can also donate to the cause through the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and other organizations.