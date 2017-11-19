Mountain Parks Electric donates funds for local cancer treatment

Mountain Parks Electric announced this week that they've helped raise more than $1,100 for locals with cancer-related expenses. Throughout October MPE's linemen wore pink hard hats as part of a fundraising campaign for the third straight year, collecting donations from rate-paying members, employees and MPE's Board or Directors for the Mountain Family Center.

Mountain Family Center is a local advocacy and charity organization based in Granby that helps residents around the county with funding and connecting to cancer resources, among other services.

The center holds a program called Taking Steps for Cancer each year, which helps about 40 locals annually with medical expenses associated with treatment costs for cancer, including travel expenses, lodging and prescription drugs.

"All of us know someone whose life has been affected by cancer," said Tom Sifers, general manager for MPE. "We want to do our part to help our friends and neighbors fight this awful disease. Partnering with the Mountain Family Center was a no-brainer for us. It guaranteed that donations would stay in our local community."