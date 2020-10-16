Mountain Parks Electric employee tests positive for COVID-19
Mountain Parks Electric has closed its Granby office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The office will remain closed until further notice, according to a news release from the electric co-op. All Granby employees will work remotely to ensure essential services are still provided, including answering phone calls and restoring power outages.
The Granby office will remain closed while the office is disinfected by a professional cleaning crew. Until then, new electric service connections will be placed on hold.
Mountain Park Electric’s offices have been closed to the public since March.
Grand County has seen 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, totaling 129 resident cases since the pandemic began. Three people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
