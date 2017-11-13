Mountain Parks Electric: No rate increase in 2018

At its board meeting last week, the Mountain Parks Electric Board of Directors approved its 2018 operating budget, which will allow the Granby-based company to operate in 2018 without increasing members' retail electric rates.

"As a not-for-profit electric provider, Mountain Parks Electric has no interest in raising rates unless it's absolutely necessary," said Mountain Parks Electric General Manager Tom Sifers. "Our focus is controlling operating costs and providing reliable electric service at affordable rates."

The purchase of wholesale power accounts for more than 60 percent of MPE's annual operating costs. MPE's power supply comes from Westminster-based Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association (TSG&T) and from local renewable resources. Recently, TSG&T announced that it would not implement a 2018 wholesale rate increase. The announcement helped MPE avoid a retail rate increase.

"We offer a remarkable service considering our rugged terrain," Sifers added, noting that MPE serves all of Grand and Jackson Counties and parts of Larimer, Routt and Summit Counties, nearly 4,000 square miles of electric distribution power lines. "People expect 24-7 power. And over the past three years, MPE came close to delivering on that. Our outage time statistics are well below the national average – despite the heavy snows and occasional strong winds. If there is an outage, we roll trucks right away. It's something that the MPE Board of Directors and staff take a lot of pride in. That and the fact that our member-owned, not-for-profit utility won't be raising rates in 2018."